Sudan: Weekly Press Columns Digest

Khartoum — The most pressing issues of the week that preoccupied the public opinion were the legal case filed by Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, General Burhan, against the Rapporteur of the committee assigned to retrieve money and properties stolen by operatives of the defunct regime Dr. Salah Manna'a, the rioting in some cities that resulted in the destruction of public facilities and the declaration of the new cabinet.

Following are the Editor's selections from the press commentaries on those issues.

On General Burhan's court case against Dr. Manna'a, wrote Dr. Murtada Alghali in the newspaper Aldemograti (The Democrat):

"When somebody points out mistakes and conspiracies while he is working as part of a constitution-authorized committee whose duty is to dismantle the National Salvation Regime and its institutions, is it possible to take this person to the prosecution on the grounds that he is inciting public opinion against the regular forces (the army) and the political regime? This is indeed a language from the defunct Salvation regime and, as described by one barrister "a legal scandal" that reveals the great disorderliness in some sections of the transitional authority. We cannot exonerate, from this, the Attorney General, who rushed with a warrant of arrest to Dr. Manna'a. We have thousands of rights in questioning the source of this efficiency and the quick arrest of Dr. Manna'a, as compared to the sluggishness in the legal case raised by Professor Farouk Mohammad Ibrahim against operatives of the defunct regime whom he claims had tortured him severely in the notorious "ghost houses". Dr. Farouk's request for justice was laid to rot for an entire one and a half years and did not get this Manna'ie speed to issue an arrest warrant against the two leaders of the Salvation regime, General Bakri Hassan Salih and Dr. Nafi'e Ali Nafi'e whom Prof. Farouk claims to have abused him.

We are before a strange phenomenon in the post-revolution era as regards the justice environment. We should remember that the revolution's major slogan was the restoration of rights, doing justice to the victims of the defunct regime and the setting of the balances of justice. The judicial environment is not healthy at the moment. That is the plain truth as demonstrated in the negligence of cases raised against the figures of the defunct regime and the sluggish procedures in enforcing the law in that respect. We can also see it in the release of the previous regime adherents and the negligence in the cases of some of that regime's men who are on the run.

The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council skips all of the country's problems, the crimes of murder, torture and forced disappearance to file a legal case against member of the committee charged to retrieve the money stolen by the National Salvation regime thieves!

It is an evasion of truth to deny that the committee is the target of these moves, not just Dr. Manna'a. The aim is to exhaust the commission that faces a bitter war from major parties in the transitional authority which was brought out by the revolution. All this is going on in a symphonic coordination with negative moves from the remnants of the defunct regime and of those who are lurking within the fabric of the state.

It is common knowledge that the removal of Salvationists hidden in the government institutions is not complete. And that there is (a relation of love) and a bond between the Salvation regime and those who benefit from it (and with it). They feel that the demise of the Salvation regime had deprived them from the sources of benefit. And that if the committe would continue with its duties, that would mean a disaster for them and the loss of fortunes they built from thefts and embezzlements. That is the headline of this animosity towards this committee and the outcries for its muzzling and deviating it from its duties through fake allegations, the magnification of its mishaps, resignations (reference here is to the resignation of commission chairman, member of the Sovereignty Council. General Yasir Alata) and the call for replacing it with (a tamed) commission.

On the political unrest that engulfed some districts in Sudan last week, wrote Mr. Bakri Alsayigh in the electronic publication Alrakoba (The Shack):

The horrific incidents that occurred in some districts of the country are a continuation of the bloody events that began in the country from 11 April 2019 to date in which many lives were lost and many people were hurt.

All these incidents oblige us to strongly call upon the new government to forcefully stand up to the lawlessness and destruction of public and private properties, specially in Darfur which is now Africa's worst place. Prime Minister Hamdok's first government did not do enough to show its force in the country. No one understand why the courts had stopped from trying the killers and criminals. The courts should resume their work in Darfur and the security should do its job everywhere in the country.

About the formation of the new government, wrote Ashraf Abdelaziz, Editor-in-Chief of the Aljareeda (The Newspaper):

The experiment of the previous cabinet was a chance for PM Hamdok to learn a lesson.

It is clear that since the crisis relating to the prerogatives of the transitional partners council that PM Hamdok had started to talk loudly and frankly until the crisis was over. He then maintained the same firmness when he surprised the partners council he would not divulge the names of the new ministers because that is not the business of the council. He then went further to confirm the stay of the committee set up to retrieve stolen public money and properties. He also stressed the need that all components of the new government commit to a specific program of action, with a specific economic vision, the implementation of the peace accords and the completion of peace talks with rebels Alhilu and Noor. On the foreign policy, the PM is keen about balanced external relations. He also said is keen about achieving transitional justice and the reform of the state institutions, both civilian and military.

Prime Minister Hamdok has learned the lesson because the wasting of time on the discussion of policies and controversies wastes efforts and causes the government to look unharmonious, thus impeding the mechanisms of implementation and drowns the Sudanese people in harmful differences.

What we need is the settling of controversial matters in the Prime Minister's program. These are, specifically speaking, the normalization of relations with Israel and the reformation of civilian and military institutions.

May be Hamdok will this time understand that it is now his responsibility with the Forces of Freedom and Change and after them the peace partners and that any misconduct will mean the end of everything. The Sudanese people were very patient in the previous era to give the government a chance to do its job. Now this is the last chance.

The Prime Minister should carry on with more resolve to achieve the interests of the country. He should explain what he is doing to the public. Transparency is the stick upon which he should lean. He should hold his ministers responsible for what they do and should not permit the present chaos in which the government foes seek to invest under what they say "The Revolt of the Hungry".

It is very clear that PM Hamdok in his new copy will be different.The man is calculating his steps very carefully.