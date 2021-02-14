Africa: Burkina Faso Tackle Tunisia in Group B Opener

14 February 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Burkina Faso, playing at the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time will take on North Africans Tunisia in the Group B opening match at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya in Nouakchott on Monday.

Surprisingly, Tunisia, despite being one the powerhouses of African football are making their debut at the Under-20 tournament. Both teams will look for a favourable and strong start to the tourney, each looking to perform as best as they can.

The Young Stallions come into the tournament with a hope of performing better than their last outing in 2019 where they bowed out of the group stages without winnning a single match after suffering group stage losses at the hands of Ghana, Mali and Senegal.

But they will be looking at the tournament with an eye of hope as apart from the top two finishers, the best two third placed teams will progress to the quarter finals and are thus charged to get a win from the start to put them in a better position.

Burkina Faso's best performance at the tournament was in 2003 when they reached the final and finished fourth after losing the bronze medal match.

Burkina Faso booked their ticket to Mauritania after reaching the final of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers where they lost 2-1 to Ghana. They had finished second in Group A after a 1-0 win over Benin and two draws against Togo and Niger who topped the group.

They beat Côte d'Ivoire 4-1 in the semis before losing to the Ghanaians in the finale.

Meanwhile, Tunisia are looking to start their campaign on a high despite this being their first ever experience at the youth tournament.

They qualified for Mauritania after finishing second at the UNAF U20 tournament which they hosted in Rades. They dreew with Algeria and Morocco before beating Libya to earn a ticket to the final tournament alongside Morocco who finished top in the four-nation tournament.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Suspected Ebola Cases Emerge Again in Guinea
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Somalia Draws The Line With Kenya on Maritime Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.