Africa: Vivian Lowery Derryck Internship Program established with Howard University

FHI 360 and Howard University are pleased to announce the launch of the Vivian Lowery Derryck Internship program. Through this partnership, FHI 360 will provide internship opportunities to graduate students in Howard University's Public Health Program, as well as undergraduate students enrolled at the university.

FHI 360 has a long history as a champion of global health, education and equity. From family planning to HIV prevention, care and treatment to work in the fight against COVID-19, FHI 360 is committed to increasing equity and access to all. With this commitment in mind, FHI 360 looks forward to partnering with Howard University students by providing a strong introduction to the fields of global health and human development. Each Howard University scholar selected for the program will work up to 19 hours per week with FHI 360's Global Health, Population and Nutrition team. In addition, there are plans to expand the program to include other areas of study aligned with FHI 360's fields of work.

The internship is named for Vivian Lowery Derryck, retired Vice Chair of FHI 360's Board of Directors, to honor her lifelong commitment to building partnerships to advance social development goals. Ms. Derryck is the Founder and President Emerita of The Bridges Institute, a nonprofit working to strengthen African democracy and governance, and a veteran foreign affairs leader who has held numerous senior positions in government and the nonprofit sector.

Patrick Fine, FHI 360's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Vivian Lowery Derryck is a treasured member of the FHI 360 family. Her insights, commitment and compassion have helped us through complex challenges and contributed to essential initiatives that have kept FHI 360 at the forefront of global development. We are deeply grateful for her service and are privileged to honor her legacy with this program in her name."

Anthony K. Wutoh, PhD, RPh, Provost and Chief Academic Officer of Howard University, shared, "Howard University has long-standing collaborations with FHI 360 in the implementation of training and capacity-building projects throughout Africa. I am pleased that we are further deepening our partnership in the development of these academic training programs for our students. We look forward to this expansion of opportunities, which will directly benefit students with an interest in public health and sustainable development."

Said Ms. Derryck, "I am honored and humbled to have an internship established in my name at Howard University. The Howard–FHI 360 partnership connects two of the most respected institutions working to build human capacity and improve lives across the globe. I am especially appreciative that the new opportunity combines my commitment to sustainable development — particularly global health, girls' education and strengthening democracy — by building a pipeline of talented professionals who will benefit from a hands-on experience at one of the most respected international nonprofits in the world."

FHI 360 looks forward to building this program with Howard University. The Vivian Lowery Derryck Scholars' perspectives and life experiences will enrich FHI 360's global health work, and, in turn, inspire promising young professionals to work in human development and public service.

