Kenya: Senator Yusuf Haji Dies

15 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji is dead aged 80, his family has confirmed.

Haji, who most recently chaired the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce passed on at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after ailing for a long time.

"Mzee has rested, he passed on this morning at the Aga Khan Hospital," a family member said.

He was flown to Turkey for treatment late last year but returned to the country on Saturday when his health stabilised.

Family sources said he suffered multiple organ failure on Monday morning, leading to his death.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the late Haji as a trusted, dependable and patriotic Kenyan.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)

