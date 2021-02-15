Rwanda Premier League to Resume in March

15 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), Secretary-General François-Régis Uwayezu says preparations are underway for the Rwanda Premier League which was suspended in December 2020 to resume in March.

The top-tier league was suspended by the Ministry of Sports on December 12, 2020 after clubs failed to adhere to guidelines imposed by the government to contain Covid-19.

Times Sport has learned that stakeholders who include football clubs, the Sports Ministry and Ferwafa, the football governing body have been discussing when the league can resume.

Uwayezu said a final decision about the resumption of the league had not yet been decided but that there are high chances the league will resume next month.

"There have been several discussions on when the league can resume and it depends on whether clubs can fulfill Covid-19 guidelines to the letter. We are however hopeful that the league can resume next month.

Speaking at a press conference on December 16, 2020, referring to Covid-19 prevention measures, the Minister of Sports, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju said that the league would be resumed.

"The league will resume soon based on the ongoing talks between us and the Rwanda Football Federation,"

On December 24, 2020, FERWAFA held a consultative meeting with first division teams, with both sides jointly reviewing what could be done to reopen the league, avoiding mistakes that could have led to its suspension.

Earlier this year, FERWAFA President Rtd. Brig Gen Jean-Damascène Sekamana had said that they planned to resume the league in February after they had informed the Ministry of Sports that their measures would be implemented.

Among the things FERWAFA and the teams agreed on were the revision of the directives issued in December before the start of the league and the imposition of heavy penalties and expulsion from the league for those who appeared to have completely failed to comply with the measures taken.

However, all of this has been attributed to the high incidence of Covid-19 infection in the country in December, which prompted the Cabinet on 4 and 18 January 2021, to make decisions including the suspension of provincial-level travel.

There are currently no new public sports announcements and the latest Covid-19 prevention measures will be in place until February 22, 2021.

The first round of the league was canceled after three days, with eight matches postponed, including four postponed due to Covid-19, which would be played by teams including Rayon Sports and Rutsiro FC at the time which had been suspended on the second and third day.

Read the original article on New Times.

