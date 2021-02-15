Tanzania: We'll Defeat All Diseases By God's Help - Magufuli

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday said Tanzania will overcome diseases, including Covid-19, by adhering to directives issued by health authorities, by putting God first, by working hard, by remaining strong, and by being united.

Dr Magufuli made the statement in Morogoro Town shortly after launching the Sh17.696 billion Kingalu Market named in honour of a Luguru chief.

The Head of State commended clerics, Morogoro residents and the general public for their continued trust in God and that all diseases will be defeated in the name of God who is above everything.

"God is everything. We succeeded in the beginning; we will also succeed in future. We will always succeed because God has always been with Tanzanians," he said.

"Fear is the worst sin in battling a disease. Therefore, I call upon Morogoro residents and Tanzanians in general to stand firm, work hard and use alternative measures including steaming. We will defeat this and everything will go."

The Head of State reiterated the need for Tanzanians to work hard, remain strong and be united, insisting that Tanzania will emerge victorious with a large margin.