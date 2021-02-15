Tanzania: AFC Punished for Breaching Rba Rules

BASKETBALL Dar es Salaam (BD) has axed AFC team out of the ongoing RBA League's Division 1 for breaching rules.

The Technical and Competition's Director Haleluya Kavalambi said that the technical committee was forced to reach that decision on Saturday in accordance with the league's rules and regulations.

Kavalambi explained: "AFC had given out two walkovers to their opponents since the start of the league which is against the rules, the latest occured yesterday during their match against KIU (Kampala International University)."

He said that the team has, from Saturday, been eliminated and all results against AFC have been officially canceled.

The League will now remain with only ten teams and not 11 as it was earlier planned. The BD official added that the team was also officially demoted and fined 500,000/-

"This means AFC will not be allowed to play in any competition until they pay the fine to the association."

Following the elimination of AFC, Kavalambi said Sunday game fixture has also changed.

He said that instead of three games there will be only two today with Oysterbay locking horns with Ukonga and KR-1 are scheduled to play against Patriot.

Before being eliminated, AFC were placed at the bottom of the table with 19 points from 18 matches. Jogoo who were dropped from Dar es Salaam top flight league RBA, are leading the table with 36 points from 18 matches before yesterday's match.

According to the league table, Mchenga are second with 34 points after playing 18 matches, followed by Ukonga at the third place with 32 points, but they have played 19 matches and KR-1 are fourth with 29 points after playing 18 matches.

At the fifth position are Srelio who have bagged 28 points from 19 matches, External are placed sixth with 27 points from 19 matches.

At the eighth position are Patriot who has hauled 23 points from 18 matches, Kigamboni and KIU also with 23 points occupy the ninth and tenth positions respectively.

Top three teams at the league will be promoted at top fright while bottom three drop at lower league.