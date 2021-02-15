Tanzanians Advised on Safe Use of Nuclear Technology

TANZANIANS have been urged to have passion in learning about nuclear technology. They should acquire nuclear technology education and safe use of radiation technology in the country for their benefits and development of the subsector.

Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC) DirectorGeneral, Prof Lazaro Busagala, said Arusha residents and those from neighbouring regions were visiting TAEC's pavilion to learn what TAEC was doing and a way forward in its strategies.

TAEC is participating in the Fourth People Economic Empowerment Programme Exhibition at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in the tourist city hub that is dubbed as The Geneva of Africa.

"By visiting TAEC, residents and Tanzanians in general will be aware of various activities of TAEC and experts are available to provide radiation technology education. Come in large numbers for radiation awareness at TAEC's pavilion," said Prof Busagala.

The exhibition was launched by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa this week. It will last for one week. TAEC has its headquarters in Arusha. It was established in 2003.

Among its responsibilities include the safe use of radiation in the country, promote the safe use of nuclear technology, conduct research and provide advice and information on nuclear science and technology.

TAEC has a role to inspect all centres that use radioactive sources to monitor the implementation of the Atomic Energy Act and its regulations, issue permits for importation, ownership, transportation and use of radioactive sources and take samples and analyse radiation in all imported and exported foodstuffs, fertilisers, animal foods and tobacco.

It goes also into testing environmental samples to identify radioactive contaminants in the environment, measure the level of radiation on telecoms towers and communications radars, collect, transport and store radioactive material and provide radiation monitoring service to employees working in radioactive areas.

It conducts an air pollution testing station from the Radionuclides Monitoring Station (RN64), coordinates various nuclear technology projects in the country, provides public education on the benefits and effects of nuclear technology, develops nuclear technology research for sustainable economic and social development, and provides maintenance and services to all nuclear technology equipment such as X-ray, CT-scan and MRI etc.