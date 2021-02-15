East Africa: EALA Pushes for Protection of Lake Victoria

THE East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) has urged the EAC Council of Ministers to cause Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) to embark on the process of harmonisation of Partner States policies and laws appertaining to Lake Victoria Basin.

Eala also wants LVBC and EAC Partner States to jointly establish surveillance for safety, security and rescue matters in the Lake Zone.

A report of the Committee on Agriculture, Tourism and Natural Resources (ATNR) on the on-spot assessment of Lake Victoria Basin, presented on Saturday to the House by Mr Mathias Kasamba, also tasked the region to ensure LVBC is strengthened through enhanced funding and requisite human resources.

The on-spot assessment of the Lake Basin undertaken by Eala was held from January 15-19, 2020 at the LVBC headquarters in Kisumu, Kenya.

The committee held interactive meetings with the management of LVBC where it was informed (the committee) about functions, activities and programmes as well as the institution's achievements and challenges.

Eala committee also visited two project sites located in Kisumu namely Kisat Waste Water Treatment Plant and Kajulu Hilltop Rehabilitation and Soil Conservation Project. The committee further interacted with various stakeholders who participated in public hearing on the Lake Victoria Basin Commission Bill, 2019, enabling Eala to receive requisite input, while considering the Bill.