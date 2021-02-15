Rwanda: AS Kigali in Trouble After Losing 4-1 to CS Sfaxien

AS Kigali will need to be at their best in the second leg of the final round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, February 21 after losing the first leg 4-1 to CS Sfaxien at Stade Taieb Mhiri on Saturday, February 13th in Tunis.

SC Sfaxien humiliated AS Kigali in the first leg which means the Rwandan side will need to score three times in the return leg without conceding if they are to progress to the next round.

CS Sfaxien scored four goals through Firas Chaouat in the eighth minute, Ahmed Ammar netted the second goal in the 54th minute while Mohamed Soula scored a brace in the 72nd and 89th minutes.

The hosts continued to dominate Eric Nshimiyimana's side with the visitors having very few chances.

Nour Zammouri scored an own goal in the 61st minute but it didn't do anything because Muhadjiri Hakizimana was shown a red card in the 88th minute and he will miss the return leg in seven days.

After the match, Nshimiyimana told journalists that his players did not turn up and also hinted at the bad weather which was characterized by strong winds for the poor performance of his team.

"We knew there are a strong team but we gave them too much respect. The weather was not also conducive but we now need to go back to the drawing board and plan for the return leg," Nshimiyimana said.

