Kenya: Police Arrest Murder Suspect, a Year Later

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is holding a murder suspect believed to be among gangsters who broke into a Kariobangi' family's home, pulled out a man, and bludgeoned him leaving him for the dead.

Joseph Ochieng Mayot will be held pending investigations into his possible involvement in the murder of the deceased who succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the Thika level 5 hospital in Kiambu county.

The incident was reported to Kariobangi police station on October 23, 2019, and investigation commenced.

Two suspects were arrested a day later and arraigned before High court and charged with murder after investigations.

However, detectives continued with a manhunt for the rest of the gangsters.

Over a year later, Mayot was arrested and placed in custody at Lucky Summer Police station before he was transferred to Pangani Police station.

On Friday he was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Eunice Suter where the investigator sought orders to detain him for 14 days.

Detective constable Paul Nyoro of Starehe DCI offices filed a miscellaneous application to have the suspect detained at Pangani police station for the period to allow DCI to carry out further investigations.

Principal magistrate Eunice Suter granted the orders.

The case will be mentioned on February 26, to review the orders.