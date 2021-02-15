Rwanda: Covid-19 - Govt Rolls Out Mass Testing for Symptomatic Kigali Residents

14 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Health authorities on Sunday, February 14, rolled out a mass testing exercise for Kigali city residents who present symptoms of Covid-19.

Also to be tested in the campaign that will be extended to all cells within the district's that make up Kigali, are those who have been in contact with a Covid-19 patient.

Speaking to The New Times, Julien Niyingabira, the Division Manager of Rwanda Health Communication Centre (RHCC), noted that the testing exercise will be free of charge.

Kigali City consists of 161 sectors out of 461 in the country.

According to Niyingabira, the exercise is expected to among others assess the Covid-19 situation in the capital.

Kigali has been a leading Covid-19 hotspot in the past months but fewer cases have been reported in the past few days.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include shortage of breath, chest pain or pressure, fever and dry cough among others.

Recently, in bid to improve citizens' access to the testing services, the Ministry of Health cleared 42 private clinics to start testing people, using antigen rapid tests.

In these clinics, the cost of a single test should not go above Rwf10,000.

In total, Rwanda has confirmed 17,267 positive cases, of whom 14,477 have already recovered.

Meanwhile, the country has 14 patients who are in critical condition.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Guinea Govt Confirms Cases of Ebola in the Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Sahel-France Summit to Examine Escalating Conflict in Mali

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.