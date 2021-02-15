Zimbabwe: Stunner Proposes a Remix Collab On Juzi

12 February 2021
263Chat (Harare)

Waning musician, Desmond "Stunner" Chideme has proposed collaboration to the remix of the currently trending song by Kae Chaps called Juzi.

Posting on social media, Stunner could not help but express how well the song is vibing with him while hinting how well a few rap bars from him would jell with track.

He wrote, "Guys guys guys I fux with this , this is my kinda music. I dont know who this dude is but please tag him timupe maruva ake. Ndanakirwa. I can hear myself pakati apo ndichinoti Yoh, ah ha! Aah!

But at the end of the day ... ... Kuna Stunner Ndokwatinoenda... ... ."

Kae Chaps who has been on a steady rise with tracks like Mavanga and Makuhwa which features Qounfuzed, appears to have met his breakthrough with this latest single, Juzi, which was released on Tuesday and has already wrecked over 30 000 YouTube hits just four days on.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

