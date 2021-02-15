Zimbabwe: Stunner Proposes a Remix Collab On Juzi

Waning musician, Desmond "Stunner" Chideme has proposed collaboration to the remix of the currently trending song by Kae Chaps called Juzi.

Posting on social media, Stunner could not help but express how well the song is vibing with him while hinting how well a few rap bars from him would jell with track.

He wrote, "Guys guys guys I fux with this , this is my kinda music. I dont know who this dude is but please tag him timupe maruva ake. Ndanakirwa. I can hear myself pakati apo ndichinoti Yoh, ah ha! Aah!

But at the end of the day ... ... Kuna Stunner Ndokwatinoenda... ... ."

Kae Chaps who has been on a steady rise with tracks like Mavanga and Makuhwa which features Qounfuzed, appears to have met his breakthrough with this latest single, Juzi, which was released on Tuesday and has already wrecked over 30 000 YouTube hits just four days on.

Desmond "Stunner" ChidemeJuziStunner