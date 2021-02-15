Kenya: Body of Missing Lamu Fisherman Retrieved From Ocean

The body of a lobster fisherman who went missing in the Indian Ocean in Lamu has been recovered.

Mbwana Badi's body was retrieved near Kwabuku Beach in Faza Island in Lamu East by divers from the county disaster response team in collaboration with other volunteer local divers.

The fisherman, who hails from Kizingitini village, was reported missing on Thursday evening after he failed to return home from Rasini within Faza Island where he had gone to hunt for lobsters.

Speaking to the Nation on Sunday, Lamu County Disaster Response Team leader, Abdulaziz Luqman, said the body was found around the shores of the same area where the fisherman was diving in search of lobsters.

Strong tides

According to Mr Luqman, the victim is likely to have been overpowered by strong tidal waves and drowned as he conducted his venture in the Indian Ocean.

"A search has been ongoing in the area for the last three days. Today, we managed to find the body at Kwabuku Beach area within Rasini. We've buried the body at Kwabuku Beach according to the Islamic culture as it had already decomposed," said Mr Luqman.

Following the incident, Lamu Fishermen and Sailors organisation has called upon the county and national governments to form a special board that will address marine disasters in the region.

The group's spokesperson, Mohamed Ali, criticised the county government for failing to establish proper plans to address marine accidents that are becoming quite common in Lamu.

Scores of fishermen and boat passengers have lost their lives in the ocean.

Diving squad

Mr Ali said the county should have its own diving squad situated along all shores so as to promptly help whenever accidents occur.

"They must do something. It has become a song but we won't tire until they do something about it," said Mr Ali.

The sea users also cited lack of buoys and navigation lights in most parts of the Indian Ocean as the main reason behind the increased marine accidents and deaths in Lamu.

They called on the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) and the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to erect navigation buoys and lights along the various Indian Ocean channels in Lamu to prevent marine disasters.

"Many lives have been lost at sea as a result of the lack of the navigational devices. You can imagine fishermen and sailors losing their way at sea every time. We always wander off and sometimes end up on the most dangerous channels where many have died. We are appealing to the KMA and KPA to erect enough buoys and lights to prevent accidents and deaths," said Ahmed Omar.

The sailors and fishermen's sentiments come at a time when the Indian Ocean in Lamu is witnessing unusual strong winds and tides since the beginning of this month.

Last week, the Lamu Meteorological Department issued a stern warning to sailors, fishermen and sea travellers about the strong winds being experienced and which pose a grave danger to navigation.

Lamu Director of Meteorological Services Edward Ngure also advised the sea users to strictly adhere to various weather updates from the office so as to know when it is safe for them to venture into the Indian Ocean and when not to.

On Wednesday last week, three fishermen who had gone missing at sea in Pezali area in Shanga-Rubu in Lamu East were found alive.

The three were Aboud Obbo, Mohamed Obbo and Aboud Mzee.

They had gone fishing when their dhow capsized at around 9.30am owing to strong winds blowing over the Indian Ocean.

The fishermen swam for hours before they were finally spotted and rescued by rangers from the Pate Marine Community Conservancy (PMCC) at around 5.30pm.

In August last year, the body of 24-year-old fisherman Mohamed Rashid was recovered on the shores of Takwa in Manda Island.

The fisherman drowned after his boat was overpowered by strong winds and capsized at the Shella channel in Lamu Island.