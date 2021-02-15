Nigeria: Relatives Invade Osun Hospital to Retrieve Covid-19 Infected Corpses

15 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade

There was confusion at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo at the weekend as relations of patients who died of COVID-19 wanted to forcefully retrieve their corpses.

Two persons lost their lives in the hospital to COVID-19 and their grieving relations said they wanted to have the corpses for burial.

The management of the hospital made frantic efforts to explain to the family members that the corpses would be buried by the officials of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the state COVID-19 team but this did not go down well with the relatives of the deceased.

Eyewitnesses said the relatives of the deceased disrupted the normal flow of activities at the hospital as they turned deaf hear to all explanations, insisting that they must go home with the corpses.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Peter Olaitan, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying the relatives of the deceased didn't believe that they died of COVID-19.

According to Prof. Olaitan, "Two patients died of COVID-19 in the hospital and the relations felt the diagnosis was not correct and started making trouble that they would like to bury their dead relations."

"Normally, COVID-19 corpses are buried by the COVID-19 team to avoid infection of other members of the public. We later resolved the matter," the CMD explained.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Guinea Govt Confirms Cases of Ebola in the Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Sahel-France Summit to Examine Escalating Conflict in Mali

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.