Nigeria: Expert Seeks Improved Ease of Doing Business

As part of efforts to strengthen ease of doing business in the country, an expert, Olugbenga Ojo, has inaugurated a platform -Eximtradeoptions - to boost trade in Africa and across the world.

Announcing the platform during a virtual event held recently, Ojo, who was an alumnus of the Harvard Law School said unveiling of the new platform was necessary to provide an enabling environment for Nigerian business community, who are keen about exploring foreign markets.

"Eximtradeoptions, as a trade platform is being launched to the public to help Nigerian business community to extend the frontiers of their businesses beyond this sore.

"The trade platform which is structured to manage the end to end of the supply chain for both importers and exporters from any part of the world with a protection of the legal framework and insurance against losses, provides array opportunities, with four payment and service packages to accommodate every business interest in the area of international trading," he stated.

Speaking further, the expert, who is a Notary Public in Washington DC and the State of Maryland, pointed out that the trade platform which was launched under the Lakinberg LLC Firm to boost export and import trade in Africa and the rest of the world will be of benefit to the capabilities of all, including the SMEs.

"This new platform creates seamless flow of the supply value chain linked to reputable buyers and sellers around the world," he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of NIRSAL, who was represented by the General Manager, Mr. Eze Nwokanwa, harped on the need for businesses to leverage on the new opportunities to deepen their international market penetration.

Other speakers at the event, including the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) represented by Mrs. Getrude Ukuoanem, Tunde Sodade of Lekki Free Trade Zone and the Head of West Africa Trade and investment Hub USAID Mr. Gary Scotland, represented by Mr. Kara Diallo an AGOA Specialist all spoke on systemic growth through revamping agric-business and exploration of non-oil export.

They urged business owners to make use of service providers like Lakinberg LLC, which, according to them, has been strategically created by Ojo, a Corporate Commercial Attorney with expertise in international trade law.