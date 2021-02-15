Nigeria: FCTA to Demolish 2 Night Clubs Over Arbitrary Change of Land Use

The Federal Capital Terriory Administration (FCTA) says it will demolish Cool Leo and Paris Nightclubs in Karu Site for arbitrary change of land use from residential to mix use of commercial and hospitality purposes.

Mr Ihkaro Attah, Head, Public Enlightenment, FCTA Ministerial Taskforce on Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Attah said that FCTA authorities would stop at nothing to ensure demolition of the two popular night clubs unless they reverted to approved residential land use for the area.

"Two clubs in Karu Site, very offensive clubs, have been asked to close. They operate in residential area, against COVID-19 protocols and disrupt the peace of residents at night.

"They are Paris Club and Cool Lea and they have been sealed off indefinitely.

"If they revert to the original land use, should they refuse to revert, then we invoke other aspects of FCT Master Plan and demolish. We will not allow them to continue disturbing the neighbourhood."

He also revealed that 29 persons were arrested over violation of COVID-19 guidelines, explaining that they were apprehended, brought before the court and subsequently the judge found them guilty and they were given the option of fine, which they all paid the fines.

"We want residents to know that the fundamental thing to do is to obey health protocols, conform with it going forward, and ensure that they live peacefully and happily.

"So all we are doing is to vigorously continue with FCT COVID-19 contravention enforcement directive given by the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, our Chairman that we go out and sustain COVID-19 health protocols."

Attah commended the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols in Abuja, saying it is very high, compared to other places in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria