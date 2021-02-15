Somalia's Old Problems Confound President Farmaajo

editorial

Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo may have promised many things when he became Somalia president on February 8, 2017.

However, the one giving him sleepless nights is failure to deliver universal suffrage.

His constitutional four-year term ended on Monday but the country had not held elections for lawmakers or tested his bid for a second term.

Farmaajo remains in office by virtue of a law passed in September requiring incumbents to stay around until their successors are elected.

He has scheduled another round of meetings with federal state leaders tomorrow in an attempt to find a path on when the elections should be held.

The invitations ran into trouble as some leaders rejected the suggested meeting venue - Garowe in Puntland.

Analysts say Farmaajo may be the wrong tree to bark at. The system he has worked under is to blame, they argue.

"There is no election in Somalia, just selection. But if there is no selection process, everything is uncertain," Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad, a Horn of Africa analyst, said.

Report card

Farmaajo defeated his predecessor Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, he promised to destroy the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

He also pledged to improve the economy, fight corruption, review the constitution and ensure one-person-one-vote elections are held on time.

Farmaajo's report card indicates he won over lenders, leading to debt relief. The country's revenue collection has improved, according to Finance Minister Abdirahman Beileh.

"Eliminating al-Shabaab is impossible," Abdisamad said.

But he added that Somalia's problems are much deeper, including being an arena for foreign interests.

According to the Panel of Experts on Somalia, the group is raising just about the same amount of money from the public as the government.

This is not the first election in Somalia not held on time. In fact, the past four were delayed as politicians haggled on consensus.

Mistrust

At a forum organised by the Horn International Institute of Strategic Studies, Zakaria Yusuf, a constitutional lawyer, said this is not the case in the current scenario.

"Somalia has been built on consensus between stakeholders and elections have been indirect," Yusuf said in Nairobi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He argued that under Farmaajo, certain events such as "rigged" regional elections in South West and Galmudug states have raised suspicion.

"Transition in the past was normal because elections were a result of consensus. Recent events have caused mistrust. There is need to build confidence," Yusuf, also a researcher and analyst at the International Crisis Group, said.

Whether elections have brought stability or whether stability can lead to fair polls is still debatable.

Local solution

Political analyst Abdi Hashi says Somalis not fighting in the wake of the current crisis is a good sign.

But he adds that the problem may require a localised solution.

"What forms of government are needed in Africa? We need to our own forms, away from those imposed on us by colonialists," he said.

Part of the crisis in Somalia arose from lack of interpretation of the law.

The Council of Presidential Candidates, an opposition caucus, called for a transitional plan. It even threatened to withdraw Farmaajo's recognition.

Pressure from tmutambo@ke.nationmedia.