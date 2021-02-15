Nigeria: Shasha - Probe Yoruba, Hausa Clash to Avoid Further Crisis, OPC Tells Buhari

15 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The O'odua Peoples Congress (OPC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the last Friday clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders in Shasha community in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The group in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oguntimehin, expressed concern that a minor misunderstanding later degenerated into tribal crisis, leading to deaths and destruction of properties in the community.

The OPC publicity scribe lamented that such crisis could have been avoided.

He said, " I am using this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident, so as to bring the culprits to book and also forestall further crisis," he said.

Oguntimehin also expressed dismay at the report of a Divisional Police officer in charge of Ile-Igbon Division, Surulere Local Government Area of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Adepoju Ayodeji, shooting an operative of Amotekun for arresting Fulani herdsmen that allegedly destroyed a cassava farm.

"The police officer should be made to face the music for shooting an Amotekun corp. No matter who was involved and the circumstances surrounding the incident, the police boss should be professional enough to know when to pull the trigger.

"It is a grave error of judgment for such a senior officer of the police to shoot an Amotekun corp knowing full well that the South west security outfit was backed by the law.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Guinea Govt Confirms Cases of Ebola in the Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Sahel-France Summit to Examine Escalating Conflict in Mali

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.