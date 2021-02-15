Nigeria: Shasha - Probe Yoruba, Hausa Clash to Avoid Further Crisis, OPC Tells Buhari

The O'odua Peoples Congress (OPC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the last Friday clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders in Shasha community in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The group in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oguntimehin, expressed concern that a minor misunderstanding later degenerated into tribal crisis, leading to deaths and destruction of properties in the community.

The OPC publicity scribe lamented that such crisis could have been avoided.

He said, " I am using this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident, so as to bring the culprits to book and also forestall further crisis," he said.

Oguntimehin also expressed dismay at the report of a Divisional Police officer in charge of Ile-Igbon Division, Surulere Local Government Area of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Adepoju Ayodeji, shooting an operative of Amotekun for arresting Fulani herdsmen that allegedly destroyed a cassava farm.

"The police officer should be made to face the music for shooting an Amotekun corp. No matter who was involved and the circumstances surrounding the incident, the police boss should be professional enough to know when to pull the trigger.

"It is a grave error of judgment for such a senior officer of the police to shoot an Amotekun corp knowing full well that the South west security outfit was backed by the law.