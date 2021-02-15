Namibia: Top-Class Soccer in Women's Semis

GALZ & Goals shocked Khomas Nampol, while Tura Magic took a decisive lead against V Power Angels after two exciting Women's Super Cup semifinal first leg matches over the weekend.

The defending cup champions, Khomas Nampol, had held the edge over Galz & Goals in recent matches, but on Saturday a solitary goal by Beverly Uueziua gave Galz & Goals an important 1-0 lead going into the second leg.

Nampol had most of the possession, but Galz & Goals' defence stood firm, while their experienced goalie Lydia Eixas brought off some excellent saves to win the player of the match award.

She started off inauspiciously, fouling Nampol striker Faustina Amutenya to earn a yellow card after only seven minutes, but 10 minutes later brought off a great save from a long-range cracker by Lorraine Jossop.

In an uncompromising midfield battle, hard tackles flew in from both sides and the match had to be stopped several times for injuries, but with Iina Katuta and Twelikondjela Amukoto shining in midfield, Nampol held the edge.

The match, however, took a dramatic turn shortly before half time when Galz & Goals' powerful striker Beverly Uueziua broke through Nampol's defence and sent in a scorching shot that Nampol's keeper Fenny Malunga could only parry into her own net.

Nampol continued to pile on the pressure after the break with an Amukoto shot well saved, while a lobbed shot by Lydia Naluno was cleared off the line by Galz & Goals' defence.

Iina Katutua also came close with a cracking long-range free kick that just went over the bar, while Amukoto had two more shots well saved by Eixas in the closing minutes, as Galz & Goals hung on for a significant 1-0 victory.

Galz & Goals coach Ronny Hochobeb said their game plan worked to perfection.

"We had a game plan which we executed well. Our aim was to sit back and hold them and then play on the counter-attack, and that's how we scored our goal. That was a crucial goal, but there's still a long way to go and Monday it's back to the drawing board," he said.

Hochobeb also had special praise for his defence and keeper Eixas.

Öur defence was superb - they followed my instructions to the tee, were on their toes throughout and my goalkeeper also had a great game. I brought her back into the camp and she came through for us, and got the player of the match award," he said.

Khomas Nampol coach Adelino Baptista said a lack of concentration led to their defeat.

"Football is a very funny game. We'll just go back to the drawing board and keep on working very hard so that we can get a desirable result in the second leg. The only thing that went wrong was the lack of concentration of the players, especially in the defence," he said, adding that he was certain they could still win the tie.

"Of course we can and we will do it. If we train together as a team, then I know the result will come."

Magic take decisive lead

Tura Magic, meanwhile, took a commanding 3-0 lead into the second leg tie, but they, too, had to work hard for their victory.

Their national winger Tomalina Adams was in fine form, sending in some fine crosses from the right wing, but V Power's defence managed to hold out in the opening stages.

Magic's chances, however, kept on coming, with a free kick by Millicent Hikuam being parried away, while a long-range shot by Adams was well saved by V Power keeper Gwenneth Narises. Selma Enkali also headed narrowly over the bar from a corner, but Tura finally opened their account when they won a penalty for a foul just before half time and Adams converted from the spot.

Anna Shikusho made it 2-0 with a great header from a corner early in the second half, and with Adams, Hikuam and playmaker Kleintjie Fredericks shining in midfield, Magic continued to dominate proceedings.

V Power, however, also had some chances, notably by Viola Fliete, but she could not capitalise and Shikusho completed her brace in injury time to give Magic a commanding 3-0 victory.

Their coach Shamma Gure, however, said there was a lot of room for improvement.

"We had so many chances which were not converted and that's unacceptable, but still credit to the girls, they really gave it their all and now we just need to go back to the drawing board and look at what worked and what did not work for us," he said, adding that they would not rest on their laurels.

"We will definitely push harder in the return leg. I think the best form of defence is attack and for me the next game is literally 0-0, so there is no advantage."

V Power Angels coach Risto Shikombo was not too worried by the result.

"There were some individual mistakes and we were a bit shaky in defence and our midfield was not playing according to the plan, but overall I'm happy and the match is not over yet."

The semifinal second leg matches will be played this coming Saturday, 20 February.