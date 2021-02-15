Nigeria: Mass Metering - We'll Meter Nigerians in Good Time Despite Delay - Govt

Federal government has said that the ongoing National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) targeted at providing free smart meters to six million electricity consumers nationwide is on course and would be completed on schedule despite the delay in take-off of the project.

In a telephone chat with LEADERSHIP, special adviser to the President on Critical Infrastructure and lead coordinator of NMMP, Ahmed Zakari said out of the N69 billion to be used to get the first phase of one million customers metered, N30 billion had already been disbursed for the procurement of 400,000 meters, while the exercise is being monitored closely.

He said by March end the total money for first phase would have been completely disbursed as the meter roll-out would continue to end at the stipulated time.

On how the government intend to achieve the feat, Zakari said the government is not going to wait until the first phase is done with before commencing the next phase which is four million meters.

"I believe by the end of March, we would have released all this money while the rollout continues. We are going to run the phases in a parallel manner; we are not waiting until the first phase is over before commencing the next.

"The next phase is supposed to be four million meters. We are going to launch a bulk procurement process whereby all local manufacturers with the capacity would come and bid for the four million."