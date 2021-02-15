Namibia: Woman Dies After an Illegal Abortion

Walvis Bay — A young woman at the harbour town of Walvis Bay was discovered dead on Wednesday morning in Tutaleni by her family after she allegedly tried to illegally terminate her pregnancy.

Crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Saturday told the media that Johanna Lungameni (24) was found unresponsive in a pool of blood around 12h00 on Wednesday in her room.

"It is suspected that she tried to terminate her pregnancy by using or inserting an unknown substance. She might have started to bleed and lost a lot of blood, resulting in her death," Iikuyu said.

According to Iikuyu, the victim also complained that she was not feeling well before she went to sleep.

He noted that no physical injuries were observed on her body, and that a post mortem is currently being carried out to determine the exact cause of death.