Malawi: Kokoliliko to Follow Co-Operatives Model to Help Create 1 Million Jobs

Kokoliliko Holdings Limited , a newly established diversified firm fronted by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) firm led by director Daud Suleman, has disclosed plans to establish entrepreneurship cooperatives in all the 193 constituencies and wards across the country.

The company started as a political movement after the Presidential Elections Case with a team of key witnesses spearheading the formation of the movement to campaign and guard the votes.

However, soon after the elections, the movement evolved and registered as a limited company, which saw the birth of Kokoliliko Holdings Limited.

And speaking at the close of the three-day training for members of its cooperatives, the company's director, Daud Suleman, said the main goal of the cooperatives is to empower young people with entrepreneurship skills that will enable them to actively participate in economic activities thereby contributing to the development of the country.

Suleman added that the workshop was held to equip members with various skills that would facilitate formation of cooperatives where young people would share ideas and uplift each other.

The training was primarily for training of trainers who in turn are to train fellow cooperative members.

"The company will establish the cooperatives in all the constituencies and wards irrespective of their political alignments. Kokoliliko Holdings Limited is apolitical. Everyone is free to join these cooperatives because the idea is to empower every Malawian to transform themselves economically," he narrated.

He said there are about 13 subsidiaries that Kokoliliko Holdings Limited is anticipating to have cooperatives for. These include the health, agriculture, and telecommunications sectors among others by December 2021.

Suleman also took the trouble to allay fears that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is behind the formation of the company so that it is used a conduit for siphoning public resources into the party.

"Let me reiterate that we are not a political grouping. We are purely young people determined to change the economic status of our country," he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama, who was the Guest of Honour at the event, hailed the company for the direction it is taking, stressing that it will complement efforts of the Tonse Alliance government to create one million jobs within one year of its rule.

"I understand you have brainstormed to open a radio station, online news feed and offer consultations in media related field. I can see many jobs being created in line with the one million jobs in the Tonse Alliance led government," said Msungama.

He emphasized that time had gone when the youths could be used and dumped by party leaders once the elections have passed or when the youths would only wait for handouts from others as if they did not have the power to change the future.

Msungama therefore applauded Kokoliliko Holdings Limited for organizing the important workshop, which he believes is the beginning of great things and also for proving that there is life beyond politics and elections.

"It is inspiring to note that Kokoliliko movement did not just stop at promoting our current political leaders, but has lived to fulfil the Tonse-Alliance agenda of not having idle youths, but those who use their creative minds to drive others to do great things. This promotes not only social cohesion but also lives to economically empower the youths, women and the marginalized. This is a welcome development into achieving the one million jobs," said the minister.

Msungama thanked the Ministry of Trade for providing technical support to Kokoliliko Holdings Limited throughout the five-day training.