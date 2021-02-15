Namibia: NFCPT Workers Demand Better Pay

15 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay — About 30 employees of Swakopmund-based Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) have downed tools after their representative union, the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau) and their employer reached a deadlock in terms of the 2021/2022 salary negotiations.

Nafau branch organizer Natangwe Nenghwanya on Friday said the company is not offering any salary increment this year and is offering a once-off payment of up to N$2 500 to employees.

"We initially wanted an overall increment of N$1 400 for the employees that earn N$16 per hour or a once-off payment of at least N$12 000 for all employees payable in two instalments," Nenghwanya said.

He added that employees are currently receiving slave wages compared to those in the top positions.

"These employees are the ones keeping the company running by doing real jobs while those in top positions reap the benefits," said the unionist.

However, the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust Chief Executive Officer, Victor Pea said that they have considered zero increase on wages for 2020/21 financial year and that this was done considering the performance of the 2019/20 financial year, whereby the company recorded a decline in revenue.

"However, we have engaged Nafau on an urgent notice to counter-offer the employees' salaries and benefits based on the preliminary performance results for the current financial year," Pea said.

He added that this includes an adjustment of a 7% for employees in grade A, 6% for grade B and 4% for grade C and a 2% adjustment on housing allowance while medical aid will remain unchanged.

"Also, we offered to provide a once-off cash pay-out of 3% for grade A and 2% for grade B and C on their basic salaries. This offer was, however, objected to, as Nafau demands a N$12 000 once-off cash payment for its members," Pea explained.

The CEO added that this is the first time in five years that employees will not receive an annual increment as this decision was taken to give the organisation breathing space for it to recuperate and reverse the negatives.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Guinea Govt Confirms Cases of Ebola in the Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Sahel-France Summit to Examine Escalating Conflict in Mali
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.