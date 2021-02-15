Namibia: NFCPT Workers Demand Better Pay

Walvis Bay — About 30 employees of Swakopmund-based Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) have downed tools after their representative union, the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau) and their employer reached a deadlock in terms of the 2021/2022 salary negotiations.

Nafau branch organizer Natangwe Nenghwanya on Friday said the company is not offering any salary increment this year and is offering a once-off payment of up to N$2 500 to employees.

"We initially wanted an overall increment of N$1 400 for the employees that earn N$16 per hour or a once-off payment of at least N$12 000 for all employees payable in two instalments," Nenghwanya said.

He added that employees are currently receiving slave wages compared to those in the top positions.

"These employees are the ones keeping the company running by doing real jobs while those in top positions reap the benefits," said the unionist.

However, the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust Chief Executive Officer, Victor Pea said that they have considered zero increase on wages for 2020/21 financial year and that this was done considering the performance of the 2019/20 financial year, whereby the company recorded a decline in revenue.

"However, we have engaged Nafau on an urgent notice to counter-offer the employees' salaries and benefits based on the preliminary performance results for the current financial year," Pea said.

He added that this includes an adjustment of a 7% for employees in grade A, 6% for grade B and 4% for grade C and a 2% adjustment on housing allowance while medical aid will remain unchanged.

"Also, we offered to provide a once-off cash pay-out of 3% for grade A and 2% for grade B and C on their basic salaries. This offer was, however, objected to, as Nafau demands a N$12 000 once-off cash payment for its members," Pea explained.

The CEO added that this is the first time in five years that employees will not receive an annual increment as this decision was taken to give the organisation breathing space for it to recuperate and reverse the negatives.