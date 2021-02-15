Zimbabwe: Shaft Collapses, Sinks 2 Houses

15 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Two people escaped death by a whisker when two houses at Wardon Mine in Chakari collapsed and sunk into a disused mine shaft.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning.

Sanyati district development coordinator, Mr Amigo Mhlanga confirmed the incident, but said all the occupants were safe.

"I can confirm that the incident occurred today at around 6am, but everyone is safe.

"Nobody died from the incident and those that were sunk into the shaft have been rescued and were rushed to hospital," he said.

He said one of the occupants, a boy escaped unhurt while the other who was said to have been swallowed into the ground was later rescued and taken to a nearby health care centre.

"The houses were built on a disused mine shaft that was later covered. The occupants built the house unknowingly," he added.

Locals believe that the ground covering the old shaft gave in to the incessant rains currently being experienced across the country.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Guinea Govt Confirms Cases of Ebola in the Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Sahel-France Summit to Examine Escalating Conflict in Mali
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.