Zimbabwe: Govt Hails Paralympic Team

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, Kirsty Coventry, has commended the Paralympic team for flying the country's flag high at the World Para Grand Prix Dubai.

Three athletes qualified for the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics in August.

Team Zimbabwe won seven medals -- one silver and six bronze.

The Zimbabwean delegation returned home yesterday accompanied by Sports Deputy Minister, Tino Machakaire.

Coventry was on hand to welcome the team.

Rookie athlete, Albert Singele, was the toast of the Zimbabwean team, after winning silver in the long jump category, and two bronze medals, in the 1 500m T20 and 400m events.

The 23-year-old broke the African record, in the middle distance race, when posting the Tokyo Paralympic Games qualifying time of 4:09,44mins.

Vimbai Zvinowanda picked up a bronze medal in the 100m race and will also represent Zimbabwe at the Paralympics Games in August.

Pamela Vimbai Shumba got two medals, in the 100m and 200m.

She qualified for the Summer Games in the 200m category.

Clemence Nyoni is on standby, in the 400m T46, after he came fourth, with his time within range of qualification.

The confirmation is expected later this week.

Veteran wheelchair racer, Margret Bangajena, won a bronze in the 800m wheelchair category.

She defied the odds as she was competing at the age of 43 years.

Coventry was happy with the performance of the athletes.

"I am so excited, you know it's been a tough year because of Covid-19," she said.

"These games were supposed to happen in August-September and they got moved.

"There was a lot of emotion, for the athletes, because we didn't know if it was going to be done this year, so we were very happy to get the acknowledgment that the Games were going to be held.

"The athletes did an incredible job, staying focused and training. The camp was very good before they left.

"To be able to come home with six bronze and a silver, so seven medals in total, is really an incredible feat.

"I am just so proud of them, they really brought a light of shining hope. I think the country can be super proud of the way in which they conducted themselves, the way in which that they competed, and to be able to qualify.

"Three athletes for the Paralympics Games, later this year in Tokyo, is a huge accomplishment. So we are very proud of them."

Paralympic Games chef de mission, Ignatius Vambe, said the athletes were disciplined in Dubai.

"What is pleasing is that three athletes have qualified for Tokyo. Albert for 1500m, where he broke the African record, Vimbai 100m, and Pamela 200m and for Clemence, we have just been told to be on hold.

"His time is within range.

"He came fourth in 400m. So, in a day or so, we will have confirmation.

"We are very happy. It has been very difficult, because of the Covid-19, the preparations, and so on, but we are grateful to the support we got from the Government and also the athletes themselves.

"They worked very hard and were very disciplined, that's why in our group, nobody tested positive for Covid-19," said Vambe.