Angola: Netherlands Wants to Import Angola Avocados, Lemons

13 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lobito — The acting Dutch ambassador, Marc Léon Mazairac, Saturday said his country planned to import avocados and lemons from Angola for consumption and export to other European countries.

The Dutch diplomat, who for a week has been visiting areas along the Lobito Corridor to see the agricultural potential of the region, told the press that the package included other products produced in Angola.

Marc Léon Mazairac believes that Angola can become a distribution centre for export products, following the example of the Netherlands in Europe, due to its maritime advantage and the geographical position of the port of Lobito.

"We are going to work together and hope that Angola acquires our experience so that, in addition to internal consumption, it can also serve other countries, via the port and the Benguela Railroad (CFB)," he said.

