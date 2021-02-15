Angola: Sports Press Association Holds Elections After 24 Years

14 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Elections for the Angolan Sports Press Association (AIDA) will be held on 3 April, 24 years after the first ballot that elected Manuel Madureira, of Angolan National Radio, as president of the association.

Created in 1997 to converge Angolan sports journalists around a common goal, the body was, however, led shortly after by António Ferreira "Aleluia" Ferreira (Jornal de Angola), who died in June 2020.

The date for the elections was set during the Ordinary General Assembly held Saturday at the Journalists Training Centre (Cefojor) in Luanda, with the participation of 25 members of the 41 with regularized membership fees.

Tito Júnior (TPA), secretary of the General Assembly of the outgoing board, chaired the meeting and elected sports managers Domingos Torres (chairman) and Tony Estraga to the Electoral Commission, as well as journalist Josina de Carvalho.

