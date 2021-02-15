South Africa: Teachers Are Key to Reimagining and Rebuilding Education in South Africa

14 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andisiwe Hlungwane and Mienke Steytler

The impact of Covid-19 on the South African education system is indisputable and, as schools reopen on Monday, 15 February, the Teachers' Change Agent Network (Teachers CAN) believes that the opportunity for change lies with teachers.

Teachers have always held the future of children in their hands, but never has this been more true than in 2020, when all of us had to adapt to a new way of living and learning, including teachers.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, most teachers in South Africa had no technology training. As the lockdown continued, they simply had to adjust and innovate to support learners, parents and caregivers so that learning could continue, despite the turmoil caused by the virus.

We heard of a teacher who taught learners at night since data was cheaper during night-time hours, and learners could afford to tune in. Others sent voice notes to students describing topics and connected young people to organisations that provided free data.

There were reports of teachers pasting pieces of paper to the walls in their homes and using these as whiteboards, recording themselves on their phones, and then sharing these videos with parents and learners via WhatsApp or Facebook.

And these were the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

