Angola: Unita Prioritizes Mobilization of New Militants

Ondjiva — Mobilising new militants to balance and win the 2022 general elections will be main opposition UNITA party's priority in southern Cunene province this year.

The plan was expressed this Saturday in Ondjiva by UNITA's provincial secretary in Cunene, Torga Pangeiko, at the opening act of the 2021 political year.

He said they will mobilise door to door, on the streets and villages of the province, with the aim of recruiting new members and passing on to friends and sympathisers of the party the formula for victory of the challenges in which the party will be involved.

"The year 2021 will be a year of mobilisation of patriots for alternating power, which brings us to the length of the patriotic mission, where everyone should serve as messengers of this challenge to the population," he said.

The plan was expressed this Saturday in Ondjiva by UNITA's provincial secretary in Cunene, Torga Pangeiko, at the opening act of the 2021 political year.

He said they will mobilise door to door, on the streets and villages of the province, with the aim of recruiting new members and passing on to friends and sympathisers of the party the formula for victory of the challenges in which the party will be involved.

"The year 2021 will be a year of mobilisation of patriots for alternating power, which brings us to the length of the patriotic mission, where everyone should serve as messengers of this challenge to the population," he said.