Botswana: Private Sector Support Rekindles Self-Reliance

14 February 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Ketshepile More

Gaborone — Private sector support has rekindled the spirit of self-reliance which is one of Botswana's founding national principles.

This was said by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Edwin Dikoloti when receiving donations from International WeLoveU Foundation, Pranavam Holdings and MediTech Botswana on February 12.

He said the gesture signified a spirit of togetherness in the fight against the pandemic that continued to cripple economies worldwide.

"Through these donations and the spirit of self-reliance, Botswana will recover from the losses pandemic, but this will need a collective effort from all stakeholders," he said.

Minister Dikoloti expressed appreciation for private sector efforts in the fight against COVID-19 saying the continued rise in cases called for more resources which government could not afford unaided.

Among the donations were surgical masks and coveralls which the minister said were currently in high demand by frontline workers in their tireless efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They also included food hampers as well as licenses for the Integrated Patient Management System worth P6 million.

"The P6m IPMS donation is critical as the licenses will assist in expediting integration of all vital information on COVID-19 within the clinics around the country.

This will also ensure accessibility to real time data and reporting on the pandemic to inform the decisions taken around management of the disease," he said.

On the vaccine rollout, Minister Dikoloti said efforts were in place to allay the public's fears through continuous communication.

