South Africa: Zuma vs Zondo - ANC's Breaking Point? the Pressure Is On

analysis

The situation around former President Jacob Zuma is expected to reach a climax of sorts this week, as he is due to appear before the Zondo Commission on Monday. Meanwhile, an apology by the ANC's Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte for her comments last week about the commission is an indication of the tense relationships within the top brass of the party.

Zuma has not yet clearly said whether he will appear and comply with the court order issued by the Constitutional Court while preparing for this moment in important ways, building up pressure within the ANC. For the moment, it appears to be in his interests to continue this process, to use his many allies to force things to some form of breaking point.

This weekend's ANC national executive committee meeting had originally been intended to finally reach final finality on the issue of whether those accused and charged with corruption must step aside. But it was reported over the weekend that the NEC also discussed Zuma's stated refusal to comply with the Constitutional Court ruling.

The ANC has said its top six National Officials were going to meet Zuma to prevail upon him to obey the ruling while the...