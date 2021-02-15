Kenyan Researcher Wins Global Award for Excellence in Food Security

Esther Ngumbi did not celebrate when she received her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination results three decades ago. She had performed badly and was not bothered.

The naïve teenager was not even enthusiastic about pursuing secondary school education. But then, through grit and grin, she went on to break glass ceilings in academia.

Esther -- excuse us, Dr Ngumbi -- a researcher and lecturer at the University of Illinois in the United States, is the 2021 winner of the Mani L Bhaumik Award, a coveted annual academic award administered by the American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS) to recognise scientists and engineers whose works present compelling opportunities for public engagement with science.

The award committee at AAAS says it selected Dr Ngumbi "for her engagement on sustainable agriculture and ending hunger, her commitment to diversifying the global community of scientists, and her work to change the culture of science".

In addition to teaching entomology and African-American studies at the university, Dr Ngumbi is preoccupied with finding organic ways of growing crops. This entails investigating the use of beneficial soil microbes in improving crop production, enhancing the response of crops to drought stress, and promoting pest management in crops without using chemicals.

First African winner

Outside the lecture halls and the laboratory she runs Oyeska Gardens, a startup based in Kwale County that trains local farmers on agribusiness models that employ sustainable techniques.

She also mentors young scientists, especially those from poor backgrounds.

"We have had previous winners who are African Americans. I am the first African to win the award. I am so honored," she told the Saturday Nation in an interview.

The coveted honor is named after Mani L Bhaumik, a US scientist who rose from a humble beginning to the highest echelons in academia. He played a key role in the development of laser technology, which eased eye surgery.