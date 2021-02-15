Tanzania: AT Picks Coaches for Tokyo Olympic Games

12 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Imani Makongoro

Dar es Salaam — Athletics Tanzania (AT) has named Francis John and Mwaka Mrisho as coaches for Tanzanian runners ahead of the Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, between July and August this year.

The coaches have been endorsed by AT's executive members, according to AT President Silas Isangi.

Isangi said the two coaches have been informed about their selection, and are expected to lead the runners in the training camp to be held in Sanya Juu, West Kilimanjaro.

He said the two coaches have experience in athletics, and believe they will hone the runners into meeting the qualifying marks ahead of the Olympic Games scheduled to start from July 23 and end on August 8 in 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

"The two coaches have been selected purely on merit, and we believe they will take the country to next (higher) level.

Isangi said John has coached many runners for both local and international competitions. Only two runners, Alphonce Felix Simbu and Failuna Idd Matanga, have already qualified for the Games.

"The coaches will also have the task of gauging the skills of runners who are on the programme to seek qualifying marks ahead of Tokyo.

"We have already selected six possible runners on the program ahead of the Tokyo Games," said Isangi. According to him, the runners' names would be released later after completing the requisite procedures. However, they are not satisfied with the number of runners who have qualified for the Tokyo Games. "We have set aside a three-month training programme that we believe will help the runners to get the qualifying marks. It involves intensive training ," added Isangi.

