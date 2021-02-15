South Africa: Mosimane Continues to Be a Trailblazer After Landing Club World Cup Bronze

South African coach and serial winner Pitso Mosimane added another feather to his hat as he led Al Ahly to their joint best performance at the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Pitso Mosimane planted the seed of his destiny at SuperSport United. He then moved to Mamelodi Sundowns where, despite the sky being the limit, he soared to stratospheric heights, higher than Jack's beanstalk. At Al Ahly he is comfortably perched among the constellations.

Mosimane led the giants of African football to a bronze medal at the Fifa Club World Cup this week. Having been vanquished by eventual champions Bayern Munich in the semifinals, the Red Devils beat Brazilian side Palmeiras 5-4 on penalties to clinch third spot.

The result was the Egyptian champions' joint best finish at the global club competition, matching the feat in 2006 with their golden generation of players, including Mohamed Aboutrika, Wael Gomaa and Angolan forward Flavio.

It was yet another accolade to add to a long list of achievements since his senior coaching career began in 2001. They include leading Sundowns to Caf Champions League glory and securing a historic treble with the Tshwane giants in his final season...