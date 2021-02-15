Egypt: Al Ahly Football Team Arrive in Cairo After Finishing Third in Club World Cup

12 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Al Ahly SC football team arrived Friday in Cairo after clinching a historic bronze medal at the FIFA Club World Cup held in Qatar.

The Red Devils arrived on board a special EgyptAir flight from Doha.

The African champions beat Brazil's Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties following a goalless draw, with goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawi playing a significant role in the famous win with two saves in the shootout.

It is the second time Al Ahly come third in the international tournament after winning the bronze medal in 2006 in Japan when they defeated Mexico's Club America in the third-place playoff.

