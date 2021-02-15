Egyptair Flight Crew Present Flowers to Ahly SC Team After Club World Cup Victory

EgyptAir flight crew handed out flowers to Al Ahly SC team after they clinched a historic bronze medal at the FIFA Club World Cup held in Qatar.

The Red Devils are heading to Cairo on board special EgyptAir flight no. MS3201.

The African champions beat Brazil's Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties following a goalless draw, with goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawi playing a significant role in the famous win with two saves in the shootout.

Al Ahly also won the bronze medal in 2006 in Japan when they defeated Mexico's Club America in the third-place playoff.

