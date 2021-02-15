Egypt: Sports Ministry's Delegation Receives Ahly Football Club At Cairo Airport

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi on Friday sent an official delegation to receive the mission of Al Ahly football club at Cairo airport.

The Red Devils finished third at the FIFA Club World Cup held in Qatar.

The sports minister said the move comes as part of his ministry's policy to encourage and support all Egyptian athletes, who make achievements in different international tournaments.

Sobhi congratulated the club's board members, led by President Mahmoud El Khatib, players and the coaching staff for clinching the bronze medal for the second time at FIFA Club World Cup, as well as their outstanding performance during the tournament's matches.

He went on to say that the Egyptian sports are witnessing a series of achievements, thanks to the full support of the political leadership.

MENA