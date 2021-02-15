Kenya: Family Bank Officially Opens Its 92nd Branch in Eastleigh

Nairobi — Family Bank has expanded its branch network to 92 across 37 counties with the opening of a new branch in Eastleigh, bringing its services closer to one of the country's fastest-growing business hubs.

"Eastleigh has been a key strategic focus for our business and today marks the official opening of Family Bank Eastleigh branch, our 92nd branch countrywide. Eastleigh hosts various micro, small and medium-sized businesses that are a key driver to the Country's economic recovery during this pandemic. As a Bank, we continue to offer value beyond banking services and cushion MSMEs as we seek to build sustainable businesses and fuel the growth of the economy," said Family Bank CEO Rebecca Mbithi.

Speaking during the launch Family Bank Chairman Dr. Wilfred Kiboro assured the business community of Family Bank's support during this economy recovery period.

"We are a bank that listens to the needs of our diverse customers and as the business community here in Eastleigh recovers from the broken supply chain as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, we assure you of our support through our differentiated customer experience, "said Dr. Kiboro.

Family Bank Eastleigh seeks to serve a diverse customer segment of micro, small and medium-sized businesses operating in Eastleigh which is said to have the highest density of traders second to the Nairobi Central Business District.

"One of our sources of growth as a constituency come from investors like Family Bank. This is a true testament of the private sector empowerment needed by providing local jobs and creating wealth. We are committed to not only support Family Bank but also support the business community in Kamukunji Constituency," said The Member of Parliament for Kamukunji Constituency Hon. Yusuf Hassan Abdi.

This expansion comes after Family Bank recently opened its 91st branch in Wangige. Those present at the opening ceremony include opinion leader Mzee Hussein Roba, Chairman and Vice Chairman of Eastleigh Business Community Ibrahim Hussein and Mzee Yasin Jama respectively.