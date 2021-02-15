Angola: Girabola2020-21 - Interclube Reach Second Position

Luanda — Interclube beat Desportivo da Huíla by 3-0 on Saturday at Luanda's 22 de Junho stadium, in the 10th round of the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2020-2021) and climbed to the second position in the tournament.

In the other matches, Baixa de Cassanje drew 3-3 with Bravos of Maquis , while Progresso do Sambizanga beat by 3-0 Sporting de Cabinda.

On Sunday, Santa Rita-Sagrada Esperança, Williete de Benguela-Cuando Cubango FC and Recreativo da Cáala - Ferroviário, both from Huambo, will continue the round.

Libolo-1º de Agosto and Petro-Académica do Lobito matches have been postponed due to 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda participation in the Afrocups.

Petro de Luanda lead the championship with 19 points, followed by Interclube (17) and Ferroviario do Huambo (15). Sporting de Cabinda are on the bottom with four points.

