Angola: Minister Highlights Carnival Groups' Exhibition Level

14 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Jomo Fortunato, Sunday said he was satisfied with the quality of the carnival groups' performance.

Jomo Fortunato, who was speaking to the press at the end of the parade that took place at the TPA Production Centre in Camama, said that the carnival groups had surprised on the positive side, taking into account the little time they had to prepare.

"The carnival groups surprised in a positive way, considering that it was a great artistic and television show," said Mr. Fortunato.

For Jomo Fortunato, the Live Carnival is a window that opens with all the symbolisms, in the frame of a strategy found by the Government to financially empower the carnival groups.

He explained that the trend is to continue to improve, modernise, organise the groups internally, to better negotiate with sponsors or interested companies.

"The vision is to improve Carnival so that it becomes a product that attracts tourists," he said.

On this first day, at least 16 groups of class B paraded.

For Tuesday, it is planned the parade of class A groups, a total of 14 associations.

Jomo Fortunato, who was speaking to the press at the end of the parade that took place at the TPA Production Centre in Camama, said that the carnival groups had surprised on the positive side, taking into account the little time they had to prepare.

"The carnival groups surprised in a positive way, considering that it was a great artistic and television show," said Mr. Fortunato.

For Jomo Fortunato, the Live Carnival is a window that opens with all the symbolisms, in the frame of a strategy found by the Government to financially empower the carnival groups.

He explained that the trend is to continue to improve, modernise, organise the groups internally, to better negotiate with sponsors or interested companies.

"The vision is to improve Carnival so that it becomes a product that attracts tourists," he said.

On this first day, at least 16 groups of class B paraded.

For Tuesday, it is planned the parade of class A groups, a total of 14 associations.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Guinea Govt Confirms Cases of Ebola in the Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Sahel-France Summit to Examine Escalating Conflict in Mali
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.