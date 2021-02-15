Angola: Minister Highlights Carnival Groups' Exhibition Level

Luanda — The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Jomo Fortunato, Sunday said he was satisfied with the quality of the carnival groups' performance.

Jomo Fortunato, who was speaking to the press at the end of the parade that took place at the TPA Production Centre in Camama, said that the carnival groups had surprised on the positive side, taking into account the little time they had to prepare.

"The carnival groups surprised in a positive way, considering that it was a great artistic and television show," said Mr. Fortunato.

For Jomo Fortunato, the Live Carnival is a window that opens with all the symbolisms, in the frame of a strategy found by the Government to financially empower the carnival groups.

He explained that the trend is to continue to improve, modernise, organise the groups internally, to better negotiate with sponsors or interested companies.

"The vision is to improve Carnival so that it becomes a product that attracts tourists," he said.

On this first day, at least 16 groups of class B paraded.

For Tuesday, it is planned the parade of class A groups, a total of 14 associations.

