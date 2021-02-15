Angola: 1º De Agosto and Namungo Match Cancelled

13 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The match between Angola's 1º de Agosto and Namungo FC scheduled for Sunday in Luanda, will no longer be held after four players of the Tanzanian team tested positive for Covid-19.

The information was disclosed on Saturday by the Angolan team, stressing that it has strictly complied with all administrative requirements imposed by the CAF regulations.

The decision was taken after a technical meeting held in Luanda, which included representatives of both teams, commissioner and referees.

Counting for the first leg of the last qualifying round for access to the group stage of the Confederation African Football Cup, the match was scheduled to take place in 11 de Novembro Stadium.

