Tanzania: All Buildings to Be Listed As Govt Targets Property Tax Increase

12 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The government has announced it will start listing all buildings in the country from Monday, next week, as it seeks to increase collection of property tax.

This was revealed by the Minister of State in the President's office (PO-RALG), Selemani Jafo in Morogoro region where President John Magufuli inaugurated three industries dealing with leather, milling and cooking oil refineries.

Mr Jafo said the Permanent Secretary in his office, regional commissioners and local government officials will take part in the exercise that is expected to last until 28th of February, this year.

Explaining further, the Minister said listing all buildings in the country will simplify collection of property tax.

However, he said the exercises will not include religious buildings.

