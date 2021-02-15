Angola: Covid-19 - . Angola Records 37 Positive Cases, 5 Recoveries

14 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities announced this Sunday 37 new positive cases, five recovered and one death, in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin to which ANGOP had access, among the new cases, 25 were diagnosed in Luanda, six in Benguela, four in Namibe, one in Malanje and one in Uíge.

The new patients are aged between 3 and 64 years, being 28 men and 9 women.

The death was registered in Huíla, involving a 54-year-old Angolan man.

Among the four patients recovered, four are residents of Moxico province and one is of Benguela.

The national table records 20,366 cases, with 492 deaths, 18,795 recovered and 1,079 active.

Of the active cases, seven are critical, six severe, 75 moderate, 80 mild and 911 asymptomatic.

Laboratories have processed 1,878 samples by RT-PCR.

In institutional quarantine are 25 people, while 1,822 contacts of positive cases are under medical surveillance.

