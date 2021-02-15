Zimbabwe: Msipa in Losing Debut in Spain

MIGHTY Warriors skipper, Emmaculate Msipa, made her debut for Spanish side, CF Almassora Joventut, in the Segunda Division Pro yesterday, in a losing cause.

Msipa passed her medicals on Friday evening and was unveiled by the club the following day.

Her former club, army side, Black Rhinos Queens, agreed a one-year contract, which is performance-based, for the player.

Msipa was quickly thrust into the starting line-up, in the away match against Alhama, where they lost 1-0.

The Spanish club have a lot of faith, in the FUZ 2019 Footballer of the Year, a footballer they believe will add value to their team.

The club posted a number of pictures, and welcoming messages, as they unveiled their latest recruit.

One tweet read: "Welcome to the club, a great player who will surely give us many joys. Welcome Msipa".

Another tweet read, "Emmaculate Msipa arrives as a reinforcement, in the winter market, the captain of the Zimbabwe national team lands at Cf Joventut with international experience."

According to Goal.com, Joventut head coach, Julio Martin, is confident they will be able to earn a play-off spot this season, with the help of their new signing.

The club are currently in sixth place, with 13 points from 12 games.

"Msipa matches the criteria of the type of player they were looking for because she is very mobile, good in possession and such qualities will see her fit in with our style of play," Martin told the media.

Msipa is the second Zimbabwean woman to play professional football in Spain after Mighty Warriors forward, Rutendo "Madzimai" Makore, signed a six-month contract with Sporting Huelva.

The midfielder cut her football teeth with Mufakose Queens, under the tutelage of veteran women's football coach, Langton Giwa.