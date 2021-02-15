Zimbabwe: Kamhuka Relishes Malaysian Dance

15 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

WARRIORS defender, Victor Kamhuka, says he is geared up for his latest challenge at top-flight Malaysian club PDRM.

Kamhuka moved to Malaysia, from Myanmar, last week.

The Malaysian Premiership is ranked better than the Myanmar top-tier and he gangly payer penned a two-year deal.

The 2020/21 Malaysia Premier League was abandoned midway, last year, due to Covid-19 and the new season is now scheduled to start on March 5.

And Kamhuka, who is one of the few new additions for the team, is looking forward to a dream start.

"When I arrived in Myanmar, I didn't know anything about their league but I quickly adjusted and rose to become an important player at my team," said Kamhuka.

"I am new in Malaysia but football is the same everywhere. I need to work very hard to earn a place in the team because the team has a lot of good players in the fold.

"I am looking forward to a good season and, hopefully, I will keep on getting better, both as a person and a player.

"We are currently preparing for the new season and the level of professionalism here is awesome.

"The level of the game is also top-notch and I will be looking forward for a good season."

Kamhuka said he has connected well, with his new teammates, who include two other Africans from Ghana.

"I have connected well with the guys and you know, when you have seen an African, he naturally becomes your brother.

"The guys are fine and we also have some Japanese players in the team and it's really promising to be a good season for the team.

"I haven't played any game, since the season hasn't yet started, but I have followed this league since my days in Myanmar.

"It's a good and competitive league. I know there are a number of good teams who can be our top competitors but I know, with the seriousness at our club, we will do well."

Kamhuka was part of the Warriors side, in the 2021 AFCON back-to-back qualifiers against Algeria in November last year, although he was kept on the bench in both ties. He could be drafted in the 33-man provisional squad to play Zambia, and Botswana, next month.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic has indicated he will be retaining the bulk of the players, who were in the fold, against Algeria.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

