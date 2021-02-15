Nigeria: How Ethan Bavuu Uses His Army Instinct to Overcome Entrepreneurial Obstacle

15 February 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

"Overcome your fear" is the greatest lesson that Ethan Bavuu, U.S. Army Veteran and now CEO of multiple e-commerce platforms, learned from his time in the military. He advocates taking calculated risks and making sure to find solutions to every setback you encounter.

When Bavuu arrived in the U.S., he could only string together a few words of English. Given this, he indulged his impressive beatboxing skills and made money out of it by performing at local venues.

Bavuu's pursuit of the American dream has not been a paved road; he has had to clear a path himself. This quest greatly influenced his decision to join the army. Ethan Bavuu became a sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Borrowing from his military experience, principles, and drive, Bavuu became a successful entrepreneur after his service. His willingness to take risks by venturing into a new field with no formal experience is one of the main reasons for his immense success.

While his transition to entrepreneurship sounds like an easy switch, it wasn't without its challenges. He went through trials, errors, and after many failed or stumped ideas later, he perfected his e-commerce venture. Bavuu also took up multiple part-time jobs that were unfulfilling and led him to start his business. Armed with his creativity, vision, army mentality, and incredible resilience, Bavuu is now among successful young entrepreneurs that the world can draw lessons from.

Ethan Bavuu lives by "get the job done no matter what." This is a mindset that has seen him become the successful CEO he is today. It is a mindset that pushes individuals to learn and do better in anything they're doing. Find solutions and get the job done, no excuses.

Looking at the world today, many young people can learn from Ethan Bavuu as he sets an example of how nothing should stand in the way of your dream or vision. You need to find a solution to whatever challenge you face, no excuses.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Guinea Govt Confirms Cases of Ebola in the Country
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Sahel-France Summit to Examine Escalating Conflict in Mali
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.