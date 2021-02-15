Tanzania: Harmonize Introduces New Boo Months After Being Dumped By Italian Wife

15 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Tanzanian singer Harmonize has introduced his new girlfriend to the public only months after he was dumped by his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti.

Konde Boy took to social media to share photos of his new girlfriend, Frida Kajala, who is a renowned Bongo actress.

He captioned the photo, "Welcome to the United States of Kondegang Kondebeden and Fridakamala. Loyalty, promise to be there for you."

Currently, the couple is holidaying in Zanzibar.

Kajala is also the baby mama of legendary Tanzanian producer P Funk Majani and they have a beautiful daughter, who just completed her O-level studies.

Harmonize's Italian girlfriend Michelotti left him after he "disrespected" her with his ties to another woman.

"I loved you for the person I thought you were, I gave you all the happiness which you failed to reciprocate. You've revealed to me you are a man with no respect, a liar, someone who doesn't know how to keep a wife like me," Michelotti said when breaking up with him.

Rumours of Harmonize and Kajala hooking up has been circulating for weeks but she kept denying the reports until earlier on Friday when Harmonize publicly revealed they were in a relationship.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

