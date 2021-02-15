Namibia: Paul da Prince Makes the Queen Debut

Local presenter and TV personality Paul da Prince's debut on South African series 'The Queen' finally aired, after he posted pictures of himself on set late last year.

In the Ferguson Films production, the Whatagwan host took on a non-speaking role, but appeared as a cousin to main character Shaka Khoza for the attendance at a family ceremony in which they introduce a new baby to the ancestors.

Paul says he landed the role at the last minute while on vacation in South Africa, visiting his friend SK Khoza (who plays Shaka) who has also spent some time in Namibia. The two are good friends and Paul has in the past gone down to meet the cast and see the set, so finding space for him in the episode seemed like a natural move.

"SK spoke to the people [behind production] and said 'yo, we should get a cameo for my friend, one of the leading entertainers in Namibia' and they agreed," says Paul ecstatically.

He says soon after, he was on set to shoot scenes, and because they had already been written without him in mind, his role was just to attend the scripted festivities and appear in the background.

He describes the South African set as very professional and says he loves that everyone from the director to the boom person knows their role and puts in every effort to do it well.

This leap on Paul Da Prince's career is nothing out of the ordinary for him though, as he says he majored in both broadcasting and drama in university, but has, until now, put most of his focus on being a presenter. When asked if he would pursue acting more, he said it was very possible.

"If the opportunity arises I will continue. So hopefully I can do something in the Land of the Brave," he said.

Lastly, he said that he was excited for the doors this step in his career could open up for him and expressed gratitude to his "brother" SK Khoza and everyone on the set of The Queen.

Paul Da Prince is a household name in Namibian entertainment. He is a musician, presenter and TV personality.

Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer and social commentator from Windhoek Namibia. Follow her online at @anne_hambuda.