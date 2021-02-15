Namibia: Jooste Confirms Fishcor's Bank Accounts Freeze

15 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shinovene Immanuel

Minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste says he is aware that bank accounts of the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) were frozen by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

"I was informed, please take this up with the chairperson," Jooste told The Namibian yesterday.

Sources said Fishcor breached banking exchange regulations. This was before the current board took over last year.

The Namibian understands that the corruption-hit parastatal was informed last week by FNB Namibia that their accounts had been frozen.

Also frozen were the accounts of Fishcor's other company called Seacope Freeze Fishing, sources said. Fishcor board chairperson Heinrich Mihe Gaomab II declined to comment yesterday.

"I am not in a position to respond timely. I am still intending to ensure response and therefore request for time," he said.

Gaomab II said he would update the public on the issue later.

This decision is set to affect the national fishing company's operations as they will not be allowed to make any transactions such as paying debts or workers salaries.

Fishcor is already facing controversy over its role in the Fishrot corruption scandal which involved alleged money laundering, bribery and corruption. Fishcor was also used to launder state funds to president Hage Geingob's political campaigns through two law firms.

